82nd & L scheduled to close for accid...

82nd & L scheduled to close for accident investigation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

On Thursday, February 23rd, Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department will close the intersection of 82nd Street and Avenue L as they continue their investigation into last week's fatal crash. Starting at 10 a.m., all lanes of 82nd Street from Avenue J to Avenue N will be shut down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Tue stan the man 7
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) Feb 10 llivengood91 14
News In-Depth look at increasing prostitution numbers (Jul '09) Feb 10 Rob 45
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder Feb 10 alberto 2
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Lubbock County was issued at February 22 at 3:42PM CST

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC