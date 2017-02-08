4 suspects behind bars, accused in case involving arson, theft, stabbing, and burglary
Four suspects are behind bars and police are searching for two others in a complicated case of arson, burglary, stabbing, and vehicle theft. Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a case where a man was stabbed multiple times and the vehicle he was in was found burning in an alley in late December.
