4 suspects behind bars, accused in ca...

4 suspects behind bars, accused in case involving arson, theft, stabbing, and burglary

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Four suspects are behind bars and police are searching for two others in a complicated case of arson, burglary, stabbing, and vehicle theft. Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a case where a man was stabbed multiple times and the vehicle he was in was found burning in an alley in late December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder 2 hr Taylor 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Feb '16) 5 hr kate2210 12
News Lubbock steakhouse helps food bank feed others ... (Nov '15) Feb 5 trees are green here 2
What is Wrong with Progressives (Dems) Feb 3 xcel22 1
News Historic East Lubbock Gateway one step closer t... Feb 2 xcel22 1
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 31 SHORTY 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC