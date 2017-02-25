1956: King Cotton South Plains farmers vote to establish West Texas organization
An organization to "represent the South Plains of Texas in all cotton matters" was voted into being at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday by the unanimous standing vote of more than 1,200 farmers and businessmen from a 20-county area surrounding Lubbock. The action at Fair Park Coliseum was seen as ushering in a new era of importance for the region by giving it a powerful, organized voice in legislative halls and by providing it a vehicle for the promotion of West Texas Cotton.
