1 arrested, 2 at large in Lubbock Picantes robbery case

One person was arrested, and two remain at large, as the investigation of a reported armed robbery at a Central Lubbock Mexican restaurant on Jan.27 continues. Damian Villareal, 22, was arrested on Tuesday evening for his involvement in the robbery of Picantes in the 3800 block of 34th Street, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.