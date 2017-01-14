Youth night focuses on bringing community together to honor Martin Luther King
As the community youth night kicked off Saturday evening, children from different congregations came together as one to sing in honor of the Martin Luther King holiday. "I've been talking to the youth a lot about being from different churches," said Corey Godfrey, choir director with Slaton Independent School District, "because it's a community choir."
