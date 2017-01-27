Yes, there's a fire: City, state crews conducting controlled burns in North Lubbock
That smoke visible is from a controlled burn as members of Lubbock Fire Rescue, with assistance from the Texas Forest Service, continued conducting the burns Friday. The controlled burns are taking place along the Canyon Lakes system in the area of North Avenue Q and Erskine Street, according to a statement from LFR.
