Woman claims to be in the 'Mexican Mafia' tells Rosa's employee to 'watch his back'
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a woman claiming to be a member of the Mexican Mafia, who threatened a Rosa's Tortilla Factory employee in November. The woman went into the restaurant on Milwaukee Ave. and threatened the employee and his family, telling him to "watch their backs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|13 min
|SHORTY
|6
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Sun
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Sun
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Sun
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC