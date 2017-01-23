Woman claims to be in the 'Mexican Ma...

Woman claims to be in the 'Mexican Mafia' tells Rosa's employee to 'watch his back'

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a woman claiming to be a member of the Mexican Mafia, who threatened a Rosa's Tortilla Factory employee in November. The woman went into the restaurant on Milwaukee Ave. and threatened the employee and his family, telling him to "watch their backs."

