Witness: Juvenile held captive in aba...

Witness: Juvenile held captive in abandoned apartment building had chain locked around neck

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department and SWAT are searching the Coronado Village Apartments, an abandoned apartment complex after a juvenile flagged down an officer saying she was being held there against her will. A witness who works near the scene said she saw a girl, maybe 16-years-old, flag down an officer and she had a chain locked around her neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) 39 min JezMyOpinion 522
Genevieve rosas 55 min Bamf 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Willie Granville 1,025
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 1 mayor spur sucks 1
News Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08) Dec 22 Stand Chickie 21
Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials? Dec 18 Anonymous_2011 1
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,080 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC