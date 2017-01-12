Witness: Juvenile held captive in abandoned apartment building had chain locked around neck
The Lubbock Police Department and SWAT are searching the Coronado Village Apartments, an abandoned apartment complex after a juvenile flagged down an officer saying she was being held there against her will. A witness who works near the scene said she saw a girl, maybe 16-years-old, flag down an officer and she had a chain locked around her neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
