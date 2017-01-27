West Texas/Panhandle concert sales record set by Brooks shows in Lubbock
It took concert officials all of an hour -- maybe that long -- for more than 50,000 tickets for four Garth Brooks concerts in Lubbock to be sold. According to Varnell Enterprises, not one ticket remains available.
