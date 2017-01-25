Warrant: Man charged with manslaughter in deadly crash admitted to driving - a little fast'

A witness told police a 39-year-old man, who reportedly admitted to police he fatally struck a man with a vehicle earlier this month at a Southwest Lubbock elementary school, was called to diffuse a fight between two 15-year-old boys, according to an arrest warrant released Wednesday. Raul Elizondo surrendered to police the day after the Jan. 14 collision and was arrested in connection with the death of 29-year-old Christoper Garcia.

