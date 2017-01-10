Warrant: 2 charged, hard object used to kill man found in hotel parking lot

Lubbock police arrested two people late Monday in connection with the slaying of a 32-year-old man at a motel over the weekend in Southeast Lubbock. Jake Johnson, 27, was booked early Tuesday morning into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a murder charge and a charge of tampering with evidence in connection with the Sunday killing of Gabriel Salazar.

