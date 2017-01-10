Vigil Wednesday in Lubbock as Texas plans to execute man who killed 2 ...
Vigil Wednesday in Lubbock as Texas plans to execute man who killed 2 in Tarrant County As the state prepares to execute its first offender of 2017, a local church has planned an ecumenical prayer vigil, saying, "the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that the death penalty should be used very rarely, if ever." The vigil will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. - the approximate time of the execution - at St. John's United Methodist Church, at the corner of 15th Street and University Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 min
|New Resident
|1,012
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC