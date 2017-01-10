Vigil Wednesday in Lubbock as Texas p...

Vigil Wednesday in Lubbock as Texas plans to execute man who killed 2 ...

15 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Vigil Wednesday in Lubbock as Texas plans to execute man who killed 2 in Tarrant County As the state prepares to execute its first offender of 2017, a local church has planned an ecumenical prayer vigil, saying, "the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that the death penalty should be used very rarely, if ever." The vigil will be held from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 a.m. - the approximate time of the execution - at St. John's United Methodist Church, at the corner of 15th Street and University Avenue.

Lubbock, TX

