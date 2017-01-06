Upcoming Lubbock exhibit claims dinos coexisted with humans
But some of the program's claims - dinos lived as recently as 6,000 years ago and coexisted with humans - have drawn criticism from area scientists. "In science classes, children should be taught good, solid, well-supported science," said Dr. Lou Densmore, chairman of Texas Tech's biology department.
