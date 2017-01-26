United to present 18,484 pounds of food to South Plains Food Bank

Thursday, Jan. 26, The United Family, which operates United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street in Lubbock, will present the South Plains Food Bank with 18,484 pounds of food. This donation is a result of the company's annual holiday food drive, where guests raised more than $22,100 in monetary donations and $24,300 in food donations.

