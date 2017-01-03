United launches 'STREETside' delivery, curbside pickup at 2 Lubbock locations
The United Family announced the expansion of the company's Rewards program with the launch of "STREETside;" an e-commerce grocery service offering delivery and curbside pickup designed to make shopping easy and convenient. The service will be operated out of two Lubbock locations: Market Street at 50th and Indiana Ave. and the company's newest United Supermarkets located at 1585 and Indiana Ave. "Our new STREETside program in Lubbock offers Rewards members a unique opportunity to shop with more convenience by allowing our personal shoppers to do the heavy lifting," said Chris Farr, e-commerce manager for The United Family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 min
|New Resident
|1,001
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|16 hr
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC