United launches 'STREETside' delivery, curbside pickup at 2 Lubbock locations

The United Family announced the expansion of the company's Rewards program with the launch of "STREETside;" an e-commerce grocery service offering delivery and curbside pickup designed to make shopping easy and convenient. The service will be operated out of two Lubbock locations: Market Street at 50th and Indiana Ave. and the company's newest United Supermarkets located at 1585 and Indiana Ave. "Our new STREETside program in Lubbock offers Rewards members a unique opportunity to shop with more convenience by allowing our personal shoppers to do the heavy lifting," said Chris Farr, e-commerce manager for The United Family.

