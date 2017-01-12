Two Lubbock motels across from Jones AT&T Stadium to be demolished before football season
The Stadium Motel and Days Inn currently sit less than 100 yards away from each other on Marsha Sharp and University. The owner of the land the two motels sit on, Subodh Patel, says while there is a plan in place for the overall project, the time-frame isn't quite ironed out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|8 hr
|Bamf
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC