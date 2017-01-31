Traffic Alert: Crash closes southbound exit ramp on I-27 at 82nd Street

The exit ramp for 82nd Street on southbound I-27 is closed due to a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. There is no word on injuries or cause of the crash at this time. The exit ramp for 82nd Street on southbound I-27 is closed due to a crash that happened around 8:30 a.m. There is no word on injuries or cause of the crash at this time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.