Tim Cole commission offers recommendations to reduce wrongful convictions
Now, 17 years later, a state commission named after the former Texas Tech student has released recommendations aimed at reducing the number of wrongfully convicted people in Texas. The Timothy Cole Exoneration Review Commission last month released its 59-page report, calling for the electronic recording of all felony interrogations from start to finish as well as changes to eyewitness identification, false accusation, informant regulation and forensic science practices.
