Tickets for Garth Brooks' April 1 Lubbock concert on sale Friday
Country superstar Garth Brooks - a five-time winner of the CMA Entertainer of the Year award, the most recent win in 2016 - will headline a concert at 7 p.m. April 1 at the United Supermarkets Arena, 1701 Indiana Ave. Trisha Yearwood will open the show. All tickets are $74.98 , with an eight-ticket-limit in effect.
