Tickets for 5th Garth Brooks' Lubbock concert on sale Thursday

If you didn't get tickets for the four Garth Brooks shows scheduled in Lubbock, there is still a chance as fifth show was announced on Monday morning. A new opening night has been announced as the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

