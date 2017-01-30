Tickets for 5th Garth Brooks' Lubbock...

Tickets for 5th Garth Brooks' Lubbock concert on sale Thursday

If you didn't get tickets for the four Garth Brooks shows scheduled in Lubbock, there is still a chance as fifth show was announced on Monday morning. A new opening night has been announced as the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on March 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

