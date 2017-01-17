Thomas McLarty

Thomas McLarty

11 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Officers with the Lubbock Police need the public's help to find a 69-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered. Thomas Richard McLarty was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. McLarty has dementia and Alzheimer's.

