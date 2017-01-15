Terry Allen casts Lubbock and Juarez in full color at the Paramount
Not going to happen. The conservative, inelegant, sand-scrubbed little city marooned in the flat and formidable vastness of the Great South Plains won't ever be overrun with hipster cachet a la Marfa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|24 min
|coldwarkid
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Sun
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Sat
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Fri
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Fri
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC