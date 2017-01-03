Spirit A320 near Lubbock on Jan 4th 2017, foul odour on board
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N622NK performing flight NK-866 from Los Angeles,CA to Dallas Ft. Worth,TX with 94 people on board, was enroute at FL370 about 190nm northwest of Lubbock,TX when the crew decided to divert to Lubbock due to a foul odour on board of the aircraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Kimk69
|1,005
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Thu
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|Nikki dee ray (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|fan
|41
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC