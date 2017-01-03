Spirit A320 near Lubbock on Jan 4th 2017, foul odour on board

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200, registration N622NK performing flight NK-866 from Los Angeles,CA to Dallas Ft. Worth,TX with 94 people on board, was enroute at FL370 about 190nm northwest of Lubbock,TX when the crew decided to divert to Lubbock due to a foul odour on board of the aircraft.

