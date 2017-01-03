Source: Facebook
The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is investigating several complaints of an individual calling Lubbock and surrounding area residences and representing himself as a Lubbock Sheriff's Deputy. Deputies say the impostor tells the resident they have warrants out for their arrest and he can take the fine payment over the phone.
