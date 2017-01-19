Sharp found guilty in 2015 home invasion robbery
Nicholas Sharp is escorted Thursday out of the 137th District Court after jurors found him guilty of a 2015 home invasion robbery in South Lubbock. Nicholas Sharp is escorted Thursday out of the 137th District Court after jurors found him guilty of a 2015 home invasion robbery in South Lubbock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Jan 13
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC