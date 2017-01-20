Sen. Perry files bill banning - dismemberment abortions'
Some Texas lawmakers are gearing up ahead of the Legislative session starting next week to make abortions more restrictive, with the latest bill coming from State Sen. Charles Perry. On Thursday, the Lubbock Republican filed a bill to prohibit the practice of the most common second-trimester abortion procedure referred to in the bill as "dismemberment abortions."
