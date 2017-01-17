Rooney will speak at Lubbock Women's ...

Rooney will speak at Lubbock Women's Club

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The Lubbock Women's Club has announced that tickets for its dinner on Jan. 19 will be offered at the club, 2020 Broadway. Prices for the tickets are $75 and $100, which include the dinner and a talk by Air Force Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 min PhartSiphoned 1,048
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Mon coldwarkid 4
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 15 defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
Genevieve rosas Jan 13 Bamf 1
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,537 • Total comments across all topics: 278,003,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC