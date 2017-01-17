Rooney will speak at Lubbock Women's Club
The Lubbock Women's Club has announced that tickets for its dinner on Jan. 19 will be offered at the club, 2020 Broadway. Prices for the tickets are $75 and $100, which include the dinner and a talk by Air Force Maj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 min
|PhartSiphoned
|1,048
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Mon
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Jan 13
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC