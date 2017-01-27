Roger and Susan Rockafellow of Lubbock celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at 11:30 a.m. at Living Word Church with their family. Their children include Roger Rockafellow Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rhonda Cantrell and husband Eric of Slaton and Renee Tilley and husband Barry of Lubbock along with two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

