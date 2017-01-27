Roger and Susan Rockafellow
Roger and Susan Rockafellow of Lubbock celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today at 11:30 a.m. at Living Word Church with their family. Their children include Roger Rockafellow Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rhonda Cantrell and husband Eric of Slaton and Renee Tilley and husband Barry of Lubbock along with two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|SmokePharts
|1,076
|Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March
|Jan 24
|SHORTY
|6
|Happy Inaugural Day, 2017.
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|Black Lives Matter - Aug 30
|Jan 22
|shorty
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 22
|santo
|3
|Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Unknown
|2
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC