Rockwall man arrested folllowing atta...

Rockwall man arrested folllowing attack on Buffalo Springs Lake chief of police

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A Rockwall man was arrested and released on bond following a reported attack on the Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department chief as he worked security at a Downtown Lubbock bar early Sunday. Records show 20-year-old Paul Russel Schaeffer was released on a $10,000 bond hours after being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on multiple charges including a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March 2 min shorty 5
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Sun shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 Sun shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Sun santo 3
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC