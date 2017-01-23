Rockwall man arrested folllowing attack on Buffalo Springs Lake chief of police

A Rockwall man was arrested and released on bond following a reported attack on the Buffalo Springs Lake Police Department chief as he worked security at a Downtown Lubbock bar early Sunday. Records show 20-year-old Paul Russel Schaeffer was released on a $10,000 bond hours after being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on multiple charges including a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

