Pugh family makes '700 Club' appearan...

Pugh family makes '700 Club' appearance on Jan.25

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Gary and Debra Pugh, with their children Natalie and Ty, will make an appearance on the television show "The 700 Club" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The program will air in Lubbock at 9 a.m. Wednesday on CBS , and in Amarillo at 11 a.m. on CBS , according to Debra Pugh. Gary Pugh has been employed as Abernathy High School principal for 17 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Tue SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 Jan 22 shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 22 santo 3
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC