Pugh family makes '700 Club' appearance on Jan.25

Gary and Debra Pugh, with their children Natalie and Ty, will make an appearance on the television show "The 700 Club" on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The program will air in Lubbock at 9 a.m. Wednesday on CBS , and in Amarillo at 11 a.m. on CBS , according to Debra Pugh. Gary Pugh has been employed as Abernathy High School principal for 17 years.

