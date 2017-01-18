Police seek theft suspect who led officers on chase in stolen car

Police are searching for a theft suspect who led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon in South Lubbock. At approximately 1:20 p.m., LPD responded to a call of a man who was allegedly stealing packages off porches in the 3900 block of 101 Street, according to LPD spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.