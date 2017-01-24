Police: Man who stole ex-roomate's dog linked to vehicle burglary
A man who allegedly stole his ex-roomate's dog now has been charged in an unrelated vehicle burglary earlier this month in Southwest Lubbock. Travis Saylors, 30, was identified Tuesday as a suspect in a vehicle burglary Jan. 17 in the 4600 block of 65th Street - a day before he was arrested in connection to a home burglary, according to Lubbock police.
