Police line up as - No Bans No Walls ...

Police line up as - No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March' wraps up

Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.: A line of Lubbock police officers, some wearing helmets with shields, approaching protesters at the "No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March" as the event wrapped up Tuesday evening in Central Lubbock. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to approach the crowd, which by just before 8 p.m. had grown to several hundred people at the Tim Cole Memorial Park at 19th Street and Univeristy Avenue.

Lubbock, TX

