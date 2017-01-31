Police line up as - No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March' wraps up
UPDATE 7:55 p.m.: A line of Lubbock police officers, some wearing helmets with shields, approaching protesters at the "No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March" as the event wrapped up Tuesday evening in Central Lubbock. It was not immediately clear what prompted police to approach the crowd, which by just before 8 p.m. had grown to several hundred people at the Tim Cole Memorial Park at 19th Street and Univeristy Avenue.
