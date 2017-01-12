Police: Juvenile held in abandoned apartment complex escapes, flags down officer
The Lubbock Police Department and SWAT are searching the Coronado Village Apartments, an abandoned apartment complex after a juvenile flagged down an officer saying she was being held there against her will. We are told the juvenile that flagged down the officer is being treated at University Medical Center, and is with family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|39 min
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|55 min
|Bamf
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC