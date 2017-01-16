Police find truck, driver after witness reports sexual assault in alley
Lubbock police were investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in an alley near 45th Street and Avenue Q. Lubbock police released a security camera image of a pickup truck linked to a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in Central Lubbock. Lubbock police were investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in an alley near 45th Street and Avenue Q. Lubbock police found a pickup truck and driver Monday evening connected to an investigation into a report of a possible sexual assault involving a teenager earlier in the day in a Central Lubbock alley.
