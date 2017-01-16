Police find truck, driver after witne...

Police find truck, driver after witness reports sexual assault in alley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock police were investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in an alley near 45th Street and Avenue Q. Lubbock police released a security camera image of a pickup truck linked to a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in Central Lubbock. Lubbock police were investigating a reported sexual assault of a minor Monday morning in an alley near 45th Street and Avenue Q. Lubbock police found a pickup truck and driver Monday evening connected to an investigation into a report of a possible sexual assault involving a teenager earlier in the day in a Central Lubbock alley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 34 min Observer 1,045
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Mon coldwarkid 4
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Sun defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Sat East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
Genevieve rosas Jan 13 Bamf 1
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,735 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC