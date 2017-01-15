Police arrest man accused of fleeing after striking man with SUV

Police arrested a man Sunday who allegedly struck a person with an SUV while a crowd was gathered during a fight the day before on a Lubbock street. Raul Elizondo, 39, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of failure to stop and render aid after the collision that left 29-year-old Christopher Garcia hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Lubbock police spokesman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.