Police arrest man accused of fleeing after striking man with SUV

Police arrested a man Sunday who allegedly struck a person with an SUV while a crowd was gathered during a fight the day before on a Lubbock street. Raul Elizondo, 39, was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of failure to stop and render aid after the collision that left 29-year-old Christopher Garcia hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Lubbock police spokesman Tiffany Pelt.

