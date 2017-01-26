Police: 'Armed and dangerous' gang me...

Police: 'Armed and dangerous' gang member in critical condition after officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say 31-year-old Paul Anthony Valderas is in critical but stable condition after being shot by LPD Narcotics Officers serving an arrest warrant on Thursday night. Stevens said officers were there to serve a parole violation warrant known as a "blue warrant" and take Valderas into custody.

