One injured, roommate arrested in sho...

One injured, roommate arrested in shooting over utility bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and his roommate has been jailed following a shooting reportedly over a utility bill early Thursday morning in West Lubbock. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Reese drove himself to University Medical Center, where hospital staff notified police, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 15 defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
Genevieve rosas Jan 13 Bamf 1
chances'r 11/19/2016 Jan 5 Lookingforhelp 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC