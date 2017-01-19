One injured, roommate arrested in shooting over utility bill
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and his roommate has been jailed following a shooting reportedly over a utility bill early Thursday morning in West Lubbock. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Reese drove himself to University Medical Center, where hospital staff notified police, according to Lubbock Police Department spokeswoman Tiffany Pelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|coldwarkid
|4
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 15
|defo
|2
|Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13)
|Jan 14
|East coast
|5
|Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09)
|Jan 13
|JezMyOpinion
|522
|Genevieve rosas
|Jan 13
|Bamf
|1
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lubbock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC