Officials warn area roadways still icy, can re-freeze
Just because the snow stopped falling doesn't mean South Plains area drivers should let their guard down going into a frigid Saturday morning, forecasters and state officials warned late Friday. Friday morning's winter storm - which dropped more than 1.5 inches in Lubbock and larger amounts further north - likely will have lingering effects on area roadways after overnight temperatures drop into the teens and single digits across much of the South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Lubbock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|chances'r 11/19/2016
|Jan 5
|Lookingforhelp
|2
|The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS
|Jan 1
|mayor spur sucks
|1
|Tgirls and Transsexuals: Pre-Op and Post-Op (Nov '08)
|Dec 22
|Stand Chickie
|21
|Who's the girl in the Bolton Oil commercials?
|Dec 18
|Anonymous_2011
|1
|Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia...
|Dec 16
|Ylario
|1
|Annette Flores
|Dec 13
|WassuP
|1
|Nikki dee ray (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|fan
|41
