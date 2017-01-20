Officials warn area roadways still icy, can re-freeze

Just because the snow stopped falling doesn't mean South Plains area drivers should let their guard down going into a frigid Saturday morning, forecasters and state officials warned late Friday. Friday morning's winter storm - which dropped more than 1.5 inches in Lubbock and larger amounts further north - likely will have lingering effects on area roadways after overnight temperatures drop into the teens and single digits across much of the South Plains and southern Texas Panhandle.

