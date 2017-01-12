Observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day planned in Lubbock

A four-day celebration beginning with an Individuals of Distinction Award Banquet Friday and concluding with a Gospel Night program on Monday, has been scheduled by The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Council of Lubbock. Yolanda Jeffrey, who is in charge of the banquet program, said it typically has honored individuals who have become distinguised in the community, and that it also has honored athletes of the preceding year.

