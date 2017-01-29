No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March set for Tuesday
A group of Texas Tech students are organizing a protest set for Tuesday evening against recent initiatives and executive orders by President Donald Trump. The "No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March" event, promoted on a Facebook page of the same name, by late Sunday had nearly 100 attendees who signed up.
