No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & Ma...

No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March set for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

A group of Texas Tech students are organizing a protest set for Tuesday evening against recent initiatives and executive orders by President Donald Trump. The "No Bans No Walls Lubbock Protest & March" event, promoted on a Facebook page of the same name, by late Sunday had nearly 100 attendees who signed up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... 2 hr CAPT AMERICA 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March Jan 24 SHORTY 6
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 Jan 22 shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 22 santo 3
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC