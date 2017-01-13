New bridge open at Lubbock's Mae Simmons Park

The bridge had been down for most of last year after it collapsed in an incident that killed a heavy-equipment operator in the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department. The accident happened in late February while city employees were performing maintenance in the park and drove a skid-steer loader with a bucket across the bridge, causing it to collapse, a spokesman with Lubbock Fire Rescue said after the incident.

