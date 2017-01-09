Mother of poisoned children shows improvement in Lubbock
One week after being air-lifted to Lubbock in critical condition, Martha Balderas, the mother of the four children killed last week in an accidental poisoning at the family's Amarillo house, showed signs of improvement Sunday, according to a family friend. Terry Rodriguez, who is running a GoFundMe account for the family, said the Balderas family's mother had started to breathe on her own.
