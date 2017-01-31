More than a thousand show up to Lubbock's peaceful 'No Ban, No Wall' protest
Over a thousand protesters gathered at Tim Cole Memorial Park Tuesday night with loud voices, but a peaceful protest against President Donald Trump's travel ban. The executive order signed Friday includes a 90-day travel ban to the U.S. for most people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
