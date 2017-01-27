More than 50,000 tickets sold for four Lubbock concerts at United Supermarkets Arena
More than 50,000 tickets were sold Friday morning for an unprecedented four future concerts headlined by country music superstar Garth Brooks, taking place between March 31 and April 2 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Not one ticket remains available for any of these four shows, according to LeighAnn Pigue with Varnell Enterprises, which represents Brooks.
