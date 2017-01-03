Monte Lyons Named Hall & Hall's New Managing Director
MONTE LYONS NAMED HALL & HALL'S NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR Jan. 9, 2017 Source: Hall and Hall news release Hall and Hall, the largest full-service land brokerage in country, is excited to name Monte Lyons as its new Managing Director. Lyons, based in Lubbock, Texas is responsible for real estate brokerage in Texas, agricultural lending in Hall and Hall's southern territory, and is active in Hall and Hall auctions in Texas and surrounding states.
