Marquez: Lubbock's new hotels and United launched STREETside program

There are a few new things in the Hub City, including United's new grocery delivery and curbside pickup at two Lubbock stores and a new hotel opened near the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The service is available at Market Street located at 50th St. and Indiana Avenue and the new UnitedSupermarkets located at FM 1585 and Indiana Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.