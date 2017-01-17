Man sentenced 20 years for 2015 aggravated assault of an LPD Corporal

Lubbock police say 21-year-old Jose Escarcega jumped into a police vehicle when he was 19 and dragged Corporal Ryan Durrett down a street on July 29, 2015. Durrett stopped at 19th street and Iola Avenue to help Escarcega, who he thought was a stranded motorist.

