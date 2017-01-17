Man sentenced 20 years for 2015 aggra...

Man sentenced 20 years for 2015 aggravated assault of an LPD Corporal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Lubbock police say 21-year-old Jose Escarcega jumped into a police vehicle when he was 19 and dragged Corporal Ryan Durrett down a street on July 29, 2015. Durrett stopped at 19th street and Iola Avenue to help Escarcega, who he thought was a stranded motorist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) 1 hr Unknown 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Part McShartz 1,052
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. 5 hr Mike 1
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 15 defo 2
Review: Complete Power Pole Inspection Inc (Jun '13) Jan 14 East coast 5
Drake Routier - Darlie Routier's son (Sep '09) Jan 13 JezMyOpinion 522
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,103,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC