Man gets - TRUMP' neck tattoo to cele...

Man gets - TRUMP' neck tattoo to celebrate inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

LUBBOCK, TX - A Texas man, who is a self-proclaimed "diehard Trump fan," is showing his love for the 45th President by getting the word 'TRUMP' tattooed across his neck. "Whether I put it on my truck, they'll vandalize my truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lubbock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds protest at the Lubbock Women's March 11 hr SHORTY 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Happy Inaugural Day, 2017. Jan 22 shorty 2
Black Lives Matter - Aug 30 Jan 22 shorty 2
The Cross Is Coming Down SPUR TEXAS Jan 22 santo 3
Do you know my Friend Becca. (May '16) Jan 20 Unknown 2
jonathan shane stroud (Mar '09) Jan 16 coldwarkid 4
See all Lubbock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lubbock Forum Now

Lubbock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lubbock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lubbock, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,791 • Total comments across all topics: 278,220,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC